Retained firefighters needed in Stratford

Extraordinary Stratford residents are being sought to become retained firefighters in the town.

People over the age of 18, who live or work within five minutes of Stratford Fire Station are needed to enhance the service Warwickshire Fire and Rescue provides to the community.

The role can be performed alongside another career or performed outside of normal working hours and attracts an annual retainer payment and an hourly wage when undertaking operational duties.

Although not based on the fire station, as a retained firefighter, you will need to live or work in the local community and carry a pager, so when you get the call, you are ready to respond to any emergency.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Retained Duty Systems Liaison Officer, Keith Mc Dermott said: “Retained firefighters play a vital role in keeping communities safer. At present we really need more people to come forward to provide cover for the day, night and weekends at Stratford Fire Station.

“We are we are looking to recruit people from all walks of life. No previous experience is needed, but common sense, self-motivation, compassion and the ability to work as part of a team is essential.

“The job is challenging, but it is also one of the most rewarding careers you will ever have.”

If you are interested in becoming a retained firefighter, an open evening is being held at Stratford Fire Station this Friday (5th May) from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

To book your place call 01926 852223 and speak to Crew Commander Leeanna Kostka.

Alternatively for more information log onto www.warwickshire.gov.uk/beextraordinary