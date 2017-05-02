Trust’s controversial home goes under the hammer

A CONTROVERSIAL property on Benson Road in Stratford will be auctioned off next month, bringing an end to a long-running fued between residents and Stratford Town Trust.

The trust bought number 7 several years ago with a plan to demolish it and build five new homes on a plot of land behind it.

But a planning application was rejected last July.

And in December last year the trust announced it would survey its 2,000 members to see what they thought the charity should do with a house it bought for £615,000.

Of the 615 people who responded, 74 per cent said the trust should not appeal against the planning committee’s decision and 49 per cent said the trust should sell the house.

The property will now be sold off at an auc- tion at Henley Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, 16th May, at 6.30pm.