A Royal romp!

THE story of Queen Elizabeth I’s visit to Warwick will be re-told next weekend.

The Slaughterhouse Players will present their latest play, Queen Bess, in the Court Yard and Great Hall of the Lord Leycester Hospital on Friday, 12th, and Saturday, 13th May.

The 700-year-old medieval and Tudor buildings on Warwick High Street are almost unchanged since the 1500s.

And when the Queen visited the town in 1572, with her friend Robert Dudley, she would have seen a very similar Lord Leycester Hospital as we see today.

In the play Queen Bess, and her court, witness a duel fought with a Mace of Office, incendiary celebrations that set fire to the town, and sit in judgement on the cases brought by Warwick folk.

In true Slaughterhouse style, the tongue-in-cheek production includes appearances by Lettice Nollys, Robert Dudley, Raleigh, and Drake.

There will be evening performances on Friday and Saturday, at 7pm, and a 3pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets cost £15 for the evening performances and £12.50 for the matinee. They are on sale from The Old Post Office, 7 Square and Warwick Tourist Information Centre.

Profits from all performances will be donated to the Lord Leycester Hospital to repair the chapel that is about to undergo restoration work.

There is a bar available and the audience are advised to dress warmly as some of the performance will be held outside in the splendid Court Yard.

