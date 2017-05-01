Bailey and Righton shine as Stratford extend lead at top

WEEK three of the Wildmoor Spa Summer Tennis League saw reigning champions Stratford-on-Avon stretch their lead at the top.

They now hold a three-point lead after they claimed a 4-0 success at Evesham.

Stratford were made to fight hard though, with their second pair being taken to championship tie-break deciders in both rubbers before emerging as victors.

Top Stratford pair Callum Bailey and Tom Righton had no such problem, beating John Clarke and Julian Heath (Evesham) 6-0, 6-1 and then Ray Foster-Morison and Simon Wall 6-1, 6-1.

Adam Winwood & Ed Bosley (Stratford) just squeezed out Foster-Morison and Wall 3-6, 6-0, 1-0, then they did the same to Clarke and Heath 3-6, 6-3, 1-0.

Ardencote Manor built on last week’s win to repeat their success, this time over Alcester A 3-1. The match opened poorly for Ardencote as their pairing of Christian Hardy and Phil Silk went down in the opening rubber 1-6, 2-6, to Alcester A captain Tim Kenneally and partner Marcus Powell.

However, the Ardencote pair bounced back to win the second rubber 6-0, 6-0 against David Dykes and Chris Hewitt (Alcester A).

On the other court, Ben Summers and Jack Smith (Alcester A) beat Dykes and Hewitt 6-0, 6-0, before denying Kenneally and Powell another rubber in a close contest 5-7, 6-3, 1-0.

HDA Redditch moved up to third in the table with a tidy 3-1 win over Moreton-in-Marsh.

The opening rubber was keenly contested before Tom Bradley and Tomas Cop (HDA) overcame Brian Lomas and James Elliott (Moreton) 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 after a championship tie-break.

The HDA pair then went on to beat Chris Elliott and Gary Jackson (Moreton) 6-3, 6-0. HDA captain Terry Iduitua and Lubo Smoliar beat Elliott & Jackson 6-3, 6-3 and but lost to Lomas & Elliott 5-7, 2-6.

In the last Premier Division fixture of the week, Henley-in-Arden drew 2-2 with Alcester B in the closest match of the week.

The visitors took the first two rubbers as first Sam Turner and Max Rettallack (Henley) lost to Gareth Price & Jack Herdsman (Alcester B) after a tie-breaker match 6-3, 5-7, 0-1.

They then redeemed themselves by beating Matt Fielding and Barney Williams (Alcester B) 6-7,7-5, 1-0 in another tie-break finish.

On the other court Tom Griffiths and Brett Mackay (Henley) lost 0-6, 0-6, to Fielding and Williams but they also won their return rubber 6-7, 7-5, 1-0 in a third tie-break finish.

Division One saw Chipping Campden remain in the lead with 11 points thanks to another win this time 3-1 at the expense of host side Littleton. The big match of the week was between the two teams in equal second before their match, Stratford B and Pershore played at Stratford.

The result was a 2-2 draw which meant that both stayed second with seven points. Studley moved up the table to take fourth spot with six points after they beat Snitterfield (2pts) on their courts 3-1.

Claverdon entertained Ardencote B but Claverdon lost 1-3 which allowed Ardencote B to join them and Littleton in fifth place all with five points each.

Division two leaders Henley B are looking strong with an important maximum 4-0 win over second placed Snitterfield B (7).

Alcester C are fourth due to their 2-2 draw with fourth placed FISSC. They are joined by Shipston A, who were pleased to record their first win of the season 3-1 over Claverdon B.

The final Division Two match saw Inkberrow A move up to joint second with Snitterfield B when they enjoyed a good 4-0 home win against bottom placed Studley B.

In Division Three, HDA B of Redditch stay top with 11 points after they enjoyed a convincing victory over Claverdon C 4-0.

Claverdon stay rooted to the bottom alongside Aston Cantlow, who had no match this week, both without a point so far this season.

Warwick lie second on eight points, despite drawing 2-2 at Pershore with fifth placed Pershore B.

Chipping Campden B moved up to join Inkberrow B in joint fourth with six points after they beat the latter 4-0 at Inkberrow.

Bidford A on 12 points increased their lead at the top of Division Four with another resounding 4-0 win, this time over bottom team Moreton-in-Marsh C, who have yet to register a league point.

Wildmoor Spa stay second with nine points despite being held to a 2-2 draw with HDA C Redditch.

Inkberrow C moved up on nine points to join Wildmoor Spa in second after beating Bidford B 3-1.

Evesham B moved up to equal fifth in the table to share with Moreton-in-Marsh B both on five league points after Evesham beat Moreton B 4-0.

A surprise result in Division Five saw previous high flyers Chipping Campden C lose 1-3 to HDA D of Redditch (4). Leaders Shipston B beat Wildmoor Spa B 3-1.

Third-placed Warwickshire County Council are now joined by Tysoe after newcomers Tysoe defeated the County Council on their home courts 3-1.

Henley C played host to Inkberrow D when Inkberrow defeated Henley 3-1.