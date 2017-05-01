Weekend football round-up

FC STRATFORD wrapped up their season with a thrilling 1-1 draw against Northfield Town at the DCS Stadium on Saturday.

Daniel Kirby’s second-half header denied Northfield victory and ended their hopes of promotion to Midland League Division Two.

In Midland League Division One, Racing Club Warwick secured their highest league placing since 1989 following a 1-1 draw with Leicester Road.

Jordan Burrows put Leicester Road ahead on five minutes, but Martin Slevin’s penalty on the stroke of half-time saw the points shared.

Southam United ended a miserable run of defeats with a 1-1 draw at home to Chelmsley Town. Luke Sanders was the man on target for Saints, who finished the season bottom with five points from 38 games.

Studley thumped Pelsall Villa 4-0, while Littleton edged out Bolehall Swifts 3-2 at Pebworth Road.

In Midland League Division Two, Earlswood Town moved up to ninth in the table thanks to a 3-0 success over Coton Green.