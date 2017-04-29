Bailey stars as Stratford get season off to a winning start

STRATFORD got their Birmingham Premier League Division Three season off to a perfect start with an eight-wicket victory over Astwood Bank on Saturday.

The Panthers, bidding for an instant return to Division Two following last summer’s relegation, dismissed Bank for 207 before David Bailey’s unbeaten knock of 78 saw them claim a comfortable victory.

Stratford 2nds made it a weekend double as they swept aside Barnards Green 2nds by eight wickets, despite fielding nine players.

Dexter Purser and Sam Bishop both claimed half-centuries for Josh Hickman’s side.

Full report and reaction in next week’s Herald.