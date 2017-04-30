Hospitals stuck with ‘requires improvement’ rating

AN appeal by South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) against its ‘requires improvement’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has failed.

The trust, which runs hospitals in Stratford, Shipston, Warwick and Leamington, said this week that the CQC had accepted that there were some procedural weaknesses in its inspection from last March, and that there was evidence of some unduly harsh ratings judgements.

The latter resulted in changes to two of the trust’s ratings, but the CQC has declined to change its overall rating.