PICTURES Bellowhead’s Boden in Compton Verney

THE founder member of Bellowhead, Jon Boden, played an exclusive solo set at Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park on Wednesday night.

Boden was invited to play for just 40 people The Clearing art installation beside the gallery’s Capability Brown-landscaped lake.

British artists Alex Hartley and Tom James created The Clearing as a vision of the future, on the shores of the gallery’s lake, where people can come to learn how to live in the collapsing world that’s coming our way.

Jon Boden, Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park, April, 2017 1 of 3

“It was a pretty bespoke, special one-off event for a small number of people,” says Alison Cox, Compton Verney’s head of programming.

“We had just 40 tickets available.”

Boden is on record for his interest in post-apocalyptic literature and has explored the relationship between it and folk music in his own compositions.

Previously he has written on the subject for Radio 3’s Under The Influence programme and, in 2009, he wrote an entire concept album Songs from The Floodplain on the theme.

Alison added: “I tweeted Jon some information about the project and he responded with interest.

“We then met and he kindly offered to come down and get involved.

“Jon thought The Clearing was a really appropriate backdrop for a film of the gig as his new concept album, which will be released later this year, has a post-apocalyptic theme.”

Boden played at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre last year.