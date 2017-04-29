Aston Magna Tankard series goes to Bruce

ANDY Bruce claimed second place on the day as he claimed overall victory in Shipston AC’s Aston Magna Tankard four-match series.

Bruce caught 12lb 8oz from a corner peg on the middle lake, consisting of mainly small fish.

He finished with 38 points from the series, dropping just two on his way to glory.

Winner on the day was Chris Hallows, who managed to find some larger carp from the bottom lake.

His victory moved him up to second in the table with 24 points.

Sunday’s result: 1 Chris Hallows 16lb 06oz, Andy Bruce 12lb 08oz, 3 Luke Boff 8lb 02oz, 4 Andy Wheildon 7lb 14oz, 5 Stuart Fleming 7lb 09 oz, 5 Rob Oakey 7lb 09 oz, 7 Steve Aston 6lb 07oz, 8 Colin Barratt 5lb 13 oz, 9 Robert Taylor 5lb 10oz, 10 Ian Harris 4lb 07oz.

Top five in series: 1 Andy Bruce 38pts, 2 Chris Hallows 24, 3 Stuart Fleming 23, 4 Rob Taylor 22, 5 Luke Boff 19.