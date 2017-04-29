Bexson in good form ahead of Euro challenge

STRATFORD Triathlon Club member Emma Bexson was out on the international circuit last Saturday, competing at the Seville middle distance triathlon.

This was an early season race for Bexson, who was testing her form prior to competing in the middle distance European Championships in just six weeks’ time.

Much of the race briefing was lost in translation, however, the ever-resourceful Bexson managed to hold her nerve on the unusual Australian-style exit that had competitors clambering out of the water and on to a floating pontoon.

Bexson did not let this phase her and executed a superb dive from the pontoon to enter the water for the final loop.

Again, the exit from the water was as much of a test of how to haul yourself out of the water unassisted. Bexson put in a spirited race out of the water to the transition zone before heading out onto the bike course.

Slightly longer than a normal middle distance bike leg at almost 60 miles, Bexson knew she would not perform at her best as she was riding her road bike rather than her time trial bike.

Despite this, she completed the bike as sixth lady overall, which was followed by a super swift second transition, which had her out on the two-loop run course in just 55 seconds.

The run was not her best part of the race with the 30 degree heat taking its toll in the first loop before a better second half had her racing to a stunning finish time of 5.22, placing her ninth lady overall.