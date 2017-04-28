Birmingham Road gridlock solution doesn’t have to cost millions

URGENT measures which won’t cost millions of pounds should be introduced now to ease traffic gridlock on Birmingham Road, Stratford-upon-Avon.

At Monday’s full meeting of Stratford District Council it was revealed that significant alterations costing hundreds of thousands of pounds could be made to change an impasse which has effectively caused gridlock the town.

Among some of the commons sense proposals discussed at Monday’s meeting was the introduction of a link road into Tesco at The Maybird Centre and the introduction of three lanes on parts of the road to better manage traffic capacity.

“These would not cost millions to implement and we have the powers to do that,” said Cllr Peter Moorse (Lib Dem, Hathaway).

He continued: “It is three years since the first traffic summit and now there has been a total of four summits yet Birmingham Road remains gridlocked. We’ve had new housing estates but no action has been taken to deal with the traffic problem.”

Councillors were told by Cllr Peter Richards (Cons, Snitterfield), and portfolio holder for housing and infrastructure that the district council and county council were working together to resolve the problem.

On Tuesday this week, Cllr Richards met county council officials at a transport strategy board to discuss among other things the Birmingham Road proposals.

“The meeting was positive,” he said.

