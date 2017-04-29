Stratford gears up for motoring festival

MOTORING enthusiasts are set to descend on the town, for the annual Stratford Festival of Motoring, on tomorrow and Bank Holiday Monday.

The Stratforward-organised event attracted 60,000 visitors last year, and is set to follow the same formula as the past four years, with organised runs into surrounding countryside, followed by 300 cars parked in the town centre streets.

Many miles will be racked up by visitors to this year’s festival, but none more than by Roger Key and his wife Margaret, who will drive 442 miles from Stonehaven, in Scotland, in their MG TF, to take part in the event.

Their journey is nearly 200 miles further than last year’s ‘furthest travelled’ attendee Peter Darby, who drove 260 miles from Dumfries.

Roger, who is secretary of the Aberdeen MG Owners Club, said: “We’re looking forward to taking part in one of the runs and having a look around all the other cars.”

This year’s event is sponsored by Listers, which will showcase its own state-of-the-art range, and the 2017 Featured Marque is the Jaguar, with Wood Street filled with cars from the iconic British brand.

The festival will also feature Audrey, the last remaining vintage mobile cinema, sponsored by local classic car hire company The Open Road and an array of petrolheads’ dream cars on show by Auto Adrenalin.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is running a ‘Where’s Will?’ competition, giving people the chance to win a year’s pass if they spot a waxwork model of William Shakespeare among the car displays.

Families will also be able to take part in The Great Stratford Motor Festival Treasure Hunt, organised by Magic Alley, using a special ‘key’ to unlock clues across town.