Forest charity set to appear on BBC Countryfile

Heart of England forest, the charity set up by the late publisher Felix Dennis, will feature on BBC Countryfile this weekend.

The program will focus on the charity’s progression and achievements during this Sunday’s episode, broadcast on Sunday at 7pm on BBC One.

Heart of England Forest, which aims to plant a new broad leaf forest across the heart of the country, continues to go from strength to strength having recently reached a planting milestone of 1.6 million trees.

Sunday’s episode will also feature eleven-year-old Stratford girls Kyra Barboutis, Eve Green and Sophie Smith, who have been caring for hedgehogs since 2015.

The Willows Primary Pupils, who call their group Hedgehog Friendly Town, met Countryfile presenter Ellie Harrison, during the filming at Kyra’s home, in Evesham Road, as well as at Anne Hathaway’s Cottage.