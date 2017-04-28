Thunderbirds flying high after title success

The Stratford Thunderbirds line up for the camera. Back row, Amy Barratt, Hannah Walker, Eleanor Coggins, Lottie Davies, Elise Saffet Cole, front row, Phoebe Turner, Sara Constantine, Mia Evan Cook.

STRATFORD Thunderbirds are celebrating their first Coventry and Warwickshire title, following the confirmation of their U12 A team as league champions last Sunday.

The end of season was marked with a tournament at the Xcel Leisure Centre in Coventry, where captain, Lottie Davies, collected the under-12 division trophy on behalf of her unbeaten team-mates.

Thunderbirds won all eight of their league fixtures played since October and capped the season on 2nd April with a resounding 30-19 victory against local rivals Leamington, to boost their already commanding goal difference.

Out of ten teams, Thunderbirds under-12 B and under-12 C came fourth and eighth respectively.

At the tournament itself, Leamington had some consolation, nudging Stratford into the runners-up position.

The plaque is nonetheless a welcomed addition to the growing trophy cabinet, coming hot on the heels of another thrilling episode in this team’s success story — the under-12 Worcestershire County Netball Championship secured earlier this year.

Their older Thunderbirds clubmates finished the Coventry and Warwicks League as follows: U13s: 7th, U14s A: 8th, B 10th, U16 A League: Stratford 5th, U16 B League, Stratford 3rd.

Thunderbirds’ sights are now set on the Birmingham Intermediate League, with nine teams, between under-12 and under-16, competing for the first time.

Early results have ruffled a few feathers, with Thunderbirds winning 24 out of the 28 games played so far.

The youngest teams, from under-nine to under-11, have also had a positive start in the new Worcestershire Hi 5 League, where Thunderbirds are the defending champions.