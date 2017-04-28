Thunderbirds flying high after title success

STRATFORD Thunderbirds are celebrating their first Coventry and Warwickshire title, following the confirmation of their U12 A team as league champions last Sunday.

The end of season was marked with a tournament at the Xcel Leisure Centre in Coventry, where captain, Lottie Davies, collected the under-12 division trophy on behalf of her unbeaten team-mates.

Thunderbirds won all eight of their league fixtures played since October and capped the season on 2nd April with a resounding 30-19 victory against local rivals Leamington, to boost their already commanding goal difference.

Out of ten teams, Thunderbirds under-12 B and under-12 C came fourth and eighth respectively.

At the tournament itself, Leamington had some consolation, nudging Stratford into the runners-up position.

The plaque is nonetheless a welcomed addition to the growing trophy cabinet, coming hot on the heels of another thrilling episode in this team’s success story — the under-12 Worcestershire County Netball Championship secured earlier this year.

Their older Thunderbirds clubmates finished the Coventry and Warwicks League as follows: U13s: 7th, U14s A: 8th, B 10th, U16 A League: Stratford 5th, U16 B League, Stratford 3rd.

Thunderbirds’ sights are now set on the Birmingham Intermediate League, with nine teams, between under-12 and under-16, competing for the first time.

Early results have ruffled a few feathers, with Thunderbirds winning 24 out of the 28 games played so far.

The youngest teams, from under-nine to under-11, have also had a positive start in the new Worcestershire Hi 5 League, where Thunderbirds are the defending champions.