Tories vote for Nadhim Zahawi as the Conservative candidate

NADHIM Zahawi has been reselected as the Conservative party candidate for Stratford-on-Avon in June’s General Election.

There was what was described as a ‘very healthy turnout’ at a meeting last night, Thursday, when party members voted unanimously for him to stand for a third time.

Mr Zahawi was first elected for Stratford-on-Avon in 2010, polling 26,052 votes and a majority of 11,346.

In 2015 he doubled that majority, mainly due to the splitting of the vote between UKIP, Labour and the Lib Dems.

He took over as the Tory candidate from John Maples, who moved up to the House of Lords as a Life Peer.

Mr Maples, who served two terms as Stratford-on-Avon MP, died in June 2012.

Alex Hall, agent for South Warwickshire Conservatives, said: “Despite having to call the meeting at very short notice there was a very healthy turnout and the vote was unanimous.”

Chairman Richard Hobbs congratulated Nadhim, thanked him for all his work for the constituency, and said he looked forward to the General Election.

The Lib Dems had already reselected Liz Adams as their candidate. She stood in 2015.

UKIP, Labour and the Green Party are expected to announce their candidates next week.

