Tories re-select all three south Warwickshire candidates

NADHIM Zahawi, Jeremy Wright QC and Chris White have all been reselected as the Conservative party candidates for Stratford-on-Avon, Kenilworth and Southam, and Warwick, respectively, in June’s General Election.

There was what was described as a ‘very healthy turnout’ at a meeting last night, Thursday, when party members voted unanimously for Mr Zahawi to stand for a third time.

Mr Zahawi was first elected for Stratford-on-Avon in 2010, polling 26,052 votes and a majority of 11,346. It was his second attempt to enter parliament, having stood in Erith and Thamesmead in 1997, coming second to Labour.

In 2015 he doubled that majority, mainly due to the splitting of the vote between UKIP, Labour and the Lib Dems.

He took over as the Tory candidate from John Maples, who moved up to the House of Lords as a Life Peer.

Mr Maples, who served two terms as Stratford-on-Avon MP, died in June 2012.

Alex Hall, agent for South Warwickshire Conservatives, said: “Despite having to call the meeting at very short notice there was a very healthy turnout and the vote was unanimous.”

Chairman Richard Hobbs congratulated Nadhim, thanked him for all his work for the constituency, and said he looked forward to the General Election.

Mr White and Mr Wright were also reselected at meetings on Thursday night.

Mr Wright was first elected to parliament in 2005 in Rugby and Kenilworth before a boundary change saw him move to the new Kenilworth and Southam constituency, which he won in 2010 and 2015.

He was appointed Attorney General by then PM David Cameron in 2014.

Mr White was elected to represent Warwick and Leamington in 2010, unseating Labour’s James Plaskitt.

It was his third attempt to enter parliament, having stood unsuccessfully in Birmingham Hall Green in 2001 and Warwick and Leamington in 2005.

The Lib Dems had already reselected Liz Adams as their candidate. She stood in 2015.

UKIP, Labour and the Green Party are expected to announce their candidates next week.

