Warwick Boat Club edge out Stratford in thrilling final

WARWICK Boat Club’s ladies A team ran out victors against Stratford in one of the most closely-contested finals in the Winter Tennis League.

The winning scoreline of 6-3, 6-3 was not a fair reflection of the match as every game went to deuce and the tennis was of a high standard.

The difference between the two sides was the powerful serving of Kara Briggs, who had played in every round of the competition, which started back in October.

Briggs partnered young Charlotte Littler in both the semi-final and final.

The Warwick pair were happy to carry of the trophy which Stratford have won several times in succession in recent years.

They were however, quick to praise the play of Helen and Caroline, the strong Stratford couple, who have rarely been beaten in this competition.

Marianne MacLeod, Boat Club’s A captain, said: “All four girls played well and there were some long, hard fought rallies.

“It was a close encounter, the Stratford pair were in the match most of the time, so it was difficult to pick a winner.

In previous rounds, MacLeord represented WBC together with Emma Hoyland and Sophie Harrington.