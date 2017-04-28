School coach involved in Stratford crash

A schoolgirl has been taken to hospital following a crash in Stratford this morning involving a school coach and a car.

The collision occurred just after 7.30am at the Waitrose Roundabout.

An ambulance and a paramedic area support officer were sent to the scene and assessed all the children on-board.

One girl suffered a minor shoulder injury in the collision and was taken to Warwick Hospital, though everyone else was discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson for Warwick School confirmed that the Johnsons Coach had been carrying some of its pupils, all of whom were unhurt and parents have been informed.

Police were also in attendance.