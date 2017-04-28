Stratford Town Youth end season on losing note

STRATFORD Town Youth wound up their Midland Floodlit Youth League campaign on Wednesday evening when a much-changed team went down 4-2 to a hard-working Worcester City side, writes Bryan Hale.

Worcester had the better of the first half and were leading 2-0 at the break before adding a third early in the second half.

But Town fought back and maintained their record of scoring in every game this season when the prolific Dylan Parker – who was able to return after being injured on first-team duty at Dunstable six weeks ago – netted his 26th goal of the season in all competitions, followed by Kier Mallen making it 3-2 shortly afterwards.

With Town pushing forward for the equaliser, Worcester wrapped up the points with a breakaway fourth goal in the closing minutes.