Stratford Boat Club’s Browne stars for West Midlands

EMILY Browne led a string of superb performances as four Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club junior crews represented the West Midlands at the Junior Inter-Regional Regatta at Nottingham.

Racing over 1,500 metres at Holme Pierrepont, Stratford’s athletes put in some great performances in the heats and the finals.

The most outstanding performance of the day went to Browne in her single scull in the girls’ junior 15 event.

Having finished fourth fastest in the heats, Browne put in a blistering performance in the final, only to be pipped close to the line, earning the bronze medal and finishing just 1.6 seconds behind the gold medal winner.

Joe Hodson finished fifth in his final in his single scull in the junior 15 age group following a brave performance.

A crew of girls in the 15 age group competed in the coxed fours’ event. Although new to sweep rowing, Autumn Keil, Molly Gill-Swift, Khloe Curnock and Katie Philips, coxed impeccably by Mimi Hill and qualified on time for the A final. A super performance against formidable opposition saw them come home in fourth.

Equally outstanding was the girls’ coxless four rowing in the junior 16 category. The team of Isobel Marsden, Eleanor Gray, Lara Davies and Madeline Winsper finished in seventh after overhauling all of their opposition in the final.