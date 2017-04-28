New film aids young asthma sufferers

A fun short film that encourages children with asthma to use their inhalers effectively has been released by Education for Health to mark World Asthma Day, on 2nd May.

Jack Blows His Own Trumpet has been written by Education for Health’s Chief Executive, Monica Fletcher OBE and Jane Scullion, Trustee and Respiratory Nurse Consultant University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, to mark the charity’s 30th anniversary.

The two-minute film can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ae5lTVJTaHw

It features a heart-warming poem that tells the story of a little boy, Jack, who longs to play the trumpet in a band but is unable to because of his asthma. Inspired by his friend Molly, Jack learns to take his inhalers correctly and fulfils his dream. The vibrant film includes colourful illustrations of Jack, his friend Molly and a herd of trumpeting elephants.

Health professionals, teachers, parents and children’s activity leaders will be encouraged to share the film with children with asthma.

Monica and Jane are passionate about improving the lives of children with asthma and ensuring inhalers are taken correctly. Monica chairs the UK Inhaler Group (UKIG) and Jane is a professional advisor to the group, a coalition of not-for-profit organisations and professional societies with a common interest in promoting the correct use of inhaled therapies.

Monica said she and Jane are delighted the characters in their poem have come to life.

“Sadly, we know far too many children with asthma, a serious medical condition, are reluctant, or unable, to use their inhalers properly and this can have a huge impact on their lives.

“Many miss out unnecessarily on enjoying important everyday activities such as sport or music. This is unacceptable and often unnecessary if their asthma is managed properly.

“We hope this film will provide a fun way for those who care for children with asthma to get across an important message about effective inhaler use and encourage these children to take part in a whole range of activities and enjoy life to the full.”