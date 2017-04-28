Former deputy head jailed for sex offences

A former deputy headteacher from Stratford has been jailed for a string of sexual offences against boys in the 1980s.

David Hutchings, 73, of Swan Court was jailed for a total of four-and-a-half years at Worcester Crown Court yesterday.

Hutchings had already pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent assault of a child under 14 and one charge of gross indecency with a child under 16 at an earlier hearing.

The court heard that Hutchings committed the offences against two boys whilst he was deputy headteacher at Winterfold House School in Chaddesley Corbett in the early 1980s.

Detective Constable Stephe Dyer, of Warwickshire Police, said: “These offences have had an incredibly damaging effect on the two victims over a very long period. I am hopeful that today’s sentence offers these two men, who were young boys at the time of the offences, some degree of closure.

“I would like to praise both victims in this case for the courage they showed in coming forward and reporting these offences to the authorities. I hope that their strength encourages other victims to come forward and report offences to the police.

“All sexual offences are taken very seriously by West Mercia Police irrespective of when they took place and will be thoroughly investigated. Victims will be supported by specially trained officers who will guide them through each step of the investigation.”