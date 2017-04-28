BREAKING NEWS: Protestors invade RSC stage

A protest group claims to have invaded the stage ahead of tonight’s performance of Antony and Cleopatra at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

In an email sent to the Herald this evening activist theatre troupe BP or not BP? say they successfully took to the stage to protest about BP sponsoring discounted youth tickets.

The email explained:

“Tonight, the performance of Antony and Cleopatra in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre had an unexpected warm-up act, when two performers took the stage without permission a few minutes before the play was due to start. The first performer pretended to be a spokesperson for the RSC’s sponsor BP, but his cringeworthy PR-speak was suddenly interrupted by a furious William Shakespeare.

“The rebel actors – from the activist theatre troupe ‘BP or not BP?’ were there to highlight the hypocrisy of BP sponsoring the RSC’s £5 ticket scheme for young people, while the company is destroying those young people’s futures. BP is one of the world’s most polluting companies, actively lobbying to block climate action and continue extracting fossil fuels way beyond levels that are safe for the climate. The RSC receives less than 0.5% of its annual income from BP, and last year made a £4.6 million surplus.”

At the end of the duo’s performance, one of the actors encouraged the audience to rip the BP logo from their programmes and hand it in to RSC staff at the end of the performance.

The group say they had originally attempted this disobedient performance on press night in March, but were prevented by RSC staff. This time they say they performed unhindered and walked away freely afterwards.

The Herald will be asking the RSC to comment on this story tomorrow (Friday).