Fish disease outbreak closes fishing lakes

AN outbreak of the Spring Viraemia of Carp (SVC) disease has been confirmed at Arden Lakes near Stratford-upon-Avon.

The Centre for Environment Fisheries and Aquaculture Science said on Thursday, 27th April, that the fishery on Ingon Lane in Snitterfield is now subject to statutory controls to prevent or limit the spread of the disease.

That means the movement of fish to, from and within the site is not allowed.

A statement on the Arden Lakes’ website said it would be closed until further notice.

The Fish Health Inspectorate ( FHI ) at Cefas, acting on behalf of Defra and Welsh Government has issued a confirmed designation prohibiting the movement of fish to, from and within the designated area.

SVC has no implications for human health, but it is a serious viral disease of fish, and is notifiable in the United Kingdom.

The statement on the Arden Lakes website said: “Our fish in one lake have been suffering from a disease over the last few weeks and we are working closely with both the Fish Health Inspectorate and Environment Agency to work out the cause.

“While we do this we have unfortunately taken the decision to close the whole fishery in the hope that the problems do not spread to the other lakes.

“This is a precautionary decision as the fish in all the other lakes appear to be fit and healthy, but until we have further guidance we are trying to ensure their best welfare.

“We hope to reopen the fishery soon but can not give a date at this time.”

The fishery has six lakes, all holding mixed stocking suited to a variety of fishing styles.

It costs between £6 and £10 to fish there for a day.