Tang Xianzu statue unveiled at Shakespeare’s Birthplace

A STATUE commemorating two of the world’s most famous dramatists, William Shakespeare and Tang Xianzu, was unveiled at Shakespeare’s Birthplace, Stratford-upon-Avon last Sunday the 453rd anniversary of Shakespeare’s birth.

The two playwrights were contemporaries of their age, though writing thousands of miles apart, and died on the same day, 23rd April 1616.

The statue was a gift to the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust by the people of Fuzhou, presented during a symposium at the Shakespeare Centre in April 2015. Representatives of Fuzhou’s Government attended the unveiling on 23rd April.

Sculpted by Professor Yang Qirui of the China Academy of Art, the statue contrasts the cultural giants of East and West, one with calligraphy brushes, the other with a quill. It now stands in the garden at Shakespeare’s Birthplace, alongside a bust of another great poet, the Bengali Nobel prize winner, Rabindranath Tagore.