Filtch draws them in!

HARRY Potter and RSC actor, David Bradley, was guest of honour when he cut the ribbon to signal the official opening of a shop run by charity Where Next?

He visited the shop in Spernal Ash where he met the charity’s staff and clients, toured the premises and spent a considerable time signing photographs, and Harry Potter books and DVDs.

There were many people helping on the day, including community champions from Tesco in Stratford and Asda, with many people donating prizes for the tombola which raised over £100.

There was also a bouncy castle, face painting, and tea and cake stalls which brought in further donations.

The weather was glorious and numbers exceeded 100. Where Next? is a local charity offering quality day services for people with special needs who wish to do something meaningful with their time by providing a real working environment with a family feel about it.

It was established over 30 years ago and the site in Spernal Ash is one of three run by the charity. The others are in Studley and Redditch.