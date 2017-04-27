Win VIP tickets to Kirstie Allsopp’s Handmade Fair

CRAFT enthusiasts will be able to put their creative skills to the test, as Kirstie Allsopp brings The Handmade Fair to Warwickshire for the first time this spring.

Having already enjoyed three successful years at Hampton Court Palace, The Handmade Fair is launching a second event at Ragley Hall, Park and Gardens in May — and you could be there with our fantastic prizes that we have to giveaway this week.

Taking place from Friday, 12th, to Sunday, 14th May, the fair will bring together Britain’s best hand-made products, crafts supplies, and artisan foods. A packed programme over three days will include live ‘craft-offs’ from the experts at Mollie Makes magazine, Q&As and demonstrations from some of the country’s best-known makers, and a series of hands-on workshops where visitors can learn new skills such as willow weaving, upholstery, needle-felting and calligraphy.

TV presenter, Kirstie Allsopp, will top the bill on the Friday. There will be over 150 hand-picked exhibitors, each selling beautiful products, materials, and tools, as well as delicious food and drink stalls.

First prize in the Herald’s competition is four Full Experience tickets which will include a Super Theatre Session, a Skills Workshop, a Grand Make and access to the shopping village.

Ten runners-up will each get a pair of entry-only tickets. For your chance to enter, just pick up a copy of this week’s Stratford Herald for entry coupon.