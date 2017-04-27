London Marathon runners do Stratford proud

THERE were some outstanding performances for the Stratford-upon-Avon Athletic Club runners at this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon.

First home for the club in a stunning time of 2.53.10 was Tim Hutchinson.

Hutchinson’s time ensured he finished in the top three per cent of the 39,349 finishers, finishing in 1,059th place overall and 90th in his age group.

This time beat his previous personal best by almost two minutes, achieved at London in 2015 and was more than five minutes quicker than last year.

Hutchinson ran the first half with ex-Stratford member Rob Ford, which he said was great for him to have the company.

“It was all going well up to mile 20, when it started to get pretty warm,” said Hutchinson.

“It made it much harder work. My feet hurt pretty much for the whole of the second half, which didn’t help.

“However, I was chuffed with my PB and I’m already looking forward to next year, when I’ll be attempting a sub 2.50.”

Next to finish for the club was Sarah Wheeler, who had an equally sensational race.

Her time of 3.10.41 meant she finished in 3,120th place overall, but more remarkably, she was just outside the top one per cent of female finishers, finishing 189th out of 17,959 ladies. Wheeler was also 30th in her age category.

She said: “London continues to be the most amazing event. I wish the last three miles had been less painful so I could have enjoyed it more.

“There was great support from the crowds and all the other club members, who all did brilliantly.”

A mere 13 seconds separated the next couple of Stratford finishers, both finishing comfortably within the top ten per cent of finishers.

First of these was Wayne Vickers in a time of 3.13.16. Vickers had commented before the race that he would have liked to finish in 3.05-3.10, but that he thought he was three or four weeks away from achieving that time.

Despite this, Vickers’ time still saw him finish just outside the top eight per cent.

Graham Black produced another superb run, barely a week after finishing the Marathon des Sables, described as the toughest foot race on earth as it consists of the equivalent of six marathons in five days in the Sahara desert.

There is no way Black should have competed in the London Marathon, let alone run a time of 3.13.29, finishing in 3,260th place.

The Tuesday before the race, Black said he felt great and would target 3.05. But after a run on the Welcombe Hills the following day, he said his legs felt like lead and that 4.05 was a more realistic time.

His time of 3.13.29 was just four minutes outside of his PB, making it a fantastic achievement.

Andy Cox has improved considerably over his three London appearances. In 2015, he ran a time of 4.00.35, last year it was down to 3.31 and his time this year was 3.16.5, finishing inside the top ten per cent, in a position of 3,745th. He has shown a huge 43-minute improvement over that period of time.

Next was Mr Consistency himself, Malcolm Bowyer. Bowyer was competing in his 22nd London Marathon. His time of 3.18.03 was a mere 19 minutes slower than when he ran the race 14 years ago. Bowyer was 123rd in his age category.

Waleed Agabani’s time of 3.22.47 was nine minutes quicker than his time last year.

Anthony Howell, like Graham Black, really should not have been lining up to start this race, having run his first marathon, in Manchester, just three weeks previous.

In Manchester, he ran a time of 3.44 and he was able to knock a huge 15 minutes off this time, completing the course in 3.29.45.

Henry Morrison (3.32.23, 5,751st) has not been running as much as he used to in the last few years and he should be very pleased with his time.

Emily Adams (3.38.23, 7,885th) was the third of the Stratford contingent who was attempting the race shortly after completing another marathon.

Adams, like Howell, had competed in the Manchester marathon three weeks earlier and as such, certainly had no right to be finishing within the top 20 per cent of finishers, within the top eight per cent of lady finishers and 263rd in her age category.

Her time was less than four minutes slower than her Manchester time, which itself was a ten-minute PB.

Phil Groom (4.03.08, 14,055th) will have been slightly disappointed to have missed out on a sub four-hour time.

The race was won by Daniel Wanjiru in a time of 2.05.48. The first lady to finish in 20th place, was Mary Keitany in a time of 2.17.01. Her time was the second fastest ever by a woman, beaten only by Paula Radcliffe’s world record time of 2.15.25 set at London in 2003.