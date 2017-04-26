Stratford win again to go clear at the top

CHAMPIONS Stratford-on-Avon moved to the top of the Wildmoor Spa Tennis League table following a 4-0 win at Moreton-in-Marsh.

Things began well for their first pair Callum Bailey and James Smith. They beat James Elliott and Gary Jackson (Moreton) 6-1, 6-3, but then were taken to a championship tie-break before securing their second rubber against Brian Lomas and Greg Stotesbury (Moreton) 6-1, 2-6, 1-0.

The other new Stratford pairing of Pieter Uys-Barnard and Giles Garratt had no such problem beating Lomas and Stotesbury 6-3, 7-6 and Elliott and Jackson 6-1, 6-2.

Ardencote Manor bounced back after their opening defeat to Stratford to beat Henley-in-Arden 4-0 at home.

Jack Smith and Phil Silk (Ardencote) beat Oli Didlick and Sam Turner (Henley) 6-1, 6-3 and beat Brett Mackay & Fraser Kent (Henley) 6-0, 6-0.

Ben Summers and Tom Holland (Ardencote) beat Mackay and Kent 6-0, 6-0, and defeated Didlick and Turner 7-5, 6-3.

Alcester A join Ardencote in second spot following a 3-1 victory at Evesham. Stuart Beach and Tom Watson took maximum points for Alcester beating Simon Wall and Andrew Crowther (Evesham) 6-0, 6-1 and Ray Foster-Morison and Julien Heath (Evesham) 6-2, 6-2.

Alcester second pair Pete Watson and Charlie Watson beat Foster-Morison and Heath 6-4, 6-0, but lost to Wall and Crowther after a close rubber decided by a championship tie-break 4-6, 6-3, 0-1.

In the final Premier Division encounter, Alcester B entertained HDA Redditch, but went down 3-1 to the HDA side.

Tomas Cop and Tim Bradley (HDA) beat Matt Fielding and Barney Williams (Alcester B) 6-1, 6-3 and beat Gareth Price and Jack Herdsman (Alcester B) 7-5, 6-2.

Lubo Smoliar and Ben Portman (HDA) lost to Price and Herdsman 4-6, 2-6, but defeated Fielding and Williams 6-7, 6-3, 1-0 after a championship tie-break.

Division One saw Chipping Campden lead the way with a maximum eight points having soundly beaten Snitterfield 4-0.

Stratford B and Pershore trail with five points each, Stratford B after drawing 2-2 with Ardencote B and Pershore moving up to join them in second thanks to a 3-1 win over Studley A.

Littleton and Claverdon lie equal fourth with four points after drawing 2-2 with each other.

In Division Two, the top two teams won 4-0. Henley B beat Shipston A to maintain a maximum eight league points at the top of the table, while Snitterfield B trail in second by a solitary point when they overcame Studley B 4-0.

Alcester C lie in third place with four points only managing a 2-2 draw with Claverdon B who now have three points.

HDA Redditch B lead the way in Division Three on seven points after a 3-1 home success over Pershore B.

Inkberrow B moved up to joint second with Warwick on six points after Inkberrow B beat bottom side Aston Cantlow 4-0, while Warwick drew 2-2 at home with Chipping Campden B.

Pershore slipped to fourth spot on three points after their previously mentioned defeat to HDA B.

Division Four sees new boys Bidford A top the table with a maximum eight points after overwhelming Evesham B 4-0.

Wildmoor Spa A are just a point behind following their decisive 4-0 win away at Bidford-on-Avon B.

Inkberrow C are a further point back despite their convincing 4-0 win over Moreton-in-Marsh C.

Finally, HDA Redditch C are in joint fourth with Moreton-in-Marsh B on five points after HDA C beat Moreton B 3-1.

In Division Five, Shipston-on-Stour B top the pile with a maximum eight points thanks to their second 4-0 victory, this time over newcomers Tysoe.

Chipping Campden C are only a point behind after they beat Wildmoor Spa B 3-1 away at Wildmoor.

Warwickshire County Council are two points further back with five points after they beat Henley C 3-1 away from home.

Inkberrow D sit fourth with four points thanks to a 3-1 win over HDA Redditch D team.