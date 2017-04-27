WITH a General Election just weeks away the heat has been turned up on the matter of school funding with two schools making worrying moves to cut spending – full story on our front page this week.

And there’s a fresh planning battle looming as one group of residents mobilise for what is being billed as the first big test for Stratford district’s core strategy.

Also in this week’s Herald:

University gets go-head for end-of-year bash at historic estate.

Mystery landmark set to be pulled down.

EXCLUSIVE pictures of the Chinese plan to build their own Stratford-upon-Avon.

Five pages of pictures and reports from last weekend’s Shakespeare Celebrations.

EXCLUSIVE interview with Pragnell Prize winner, actor Sir Antony Sher.

Waterpark opens in Wootton Wawen.

School news on our latest Education Matters page.

Controversial home goes under the hammer.

Church thieves swipe £20,000 of lead.

Popular three peaks walk is revived for 2017.

Fresh moves to end Birmingham Road congestion problems.

WIN VIP tickets to The Handmade Fair at Ragley Hall.

Honoured Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper and rower enjoy day at the palace.

All this and more for just 70p. Download a copy HERE from 9am on Thursday morning.