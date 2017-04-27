WITH a General Election just weeks away the heat has been turned up on the matter of school funding with two schools making worrying moves to cut spending – full story on our front page this week.
And there’s a fresh planning battle looming as one group of residents mobilise for what is being billed as the first big test for Stratford district’s core strategy.
Also in this week’s Herald:
- University gets go-head for end-of-year bash at historic estate.
- Mystery landmark set to be pulled down.
- EXCLUSIVE pictures of the Chinese plan to build their own Stratford-upon-Avon.
- Five pages of pictures and reports from last weekend’s Shakespeare Celebrations.
- EXCLUSIVE interview with Pragnell Prize winner, actor Sir Antony Sher.
- Waterpark opens in Wootton Wawen.
- School news on our latest Education Matters page.
- Controversial home goes under the hammer.
- Church thieves swipe £20,000 of lead.
- Popular three peaks walk is revived for 2017.
- Fresh moves to end Birmingham Road congestion problems.
- WIN VIP tickets to The Handmade Fair at Ragley Hall.
- Honoured Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper and rower enjoy day at the palace.
