Warwick schools’ joint campus gets the go-ahead

THE £30million relocation of King’s High School for Girls to the same site as Warwick School has been given the go-ahead.

Warwick District Council approved a planning application on Tuesday night that will see the 137-year-old King’s High move to Myton Road from its current site between Smith Street, Chapel Street and The Butts.

Project One Campus – as it is being called – will see a new King’s High school building that will include a shared sixth-form centre with Warwick School, enhanced sports facilities, with 4G and all-weather pitches, and a new music centre, shared between King’s High and its sister school, Warwick Preparatory School.

King’s High headmaster, Richard Nicholson, said: “This is a very exciting opportunity, both for our current and future pupils.

“We believe it will offer unrivalled educational opportunities, not only through top-class

facilities and education provision, but through a model for our girls of ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ – the educational advantages of single-sex learning environments, whilst sharing social and co-curricular pursuits with Warwick School.”

The project is currently out to tender and work will start over the summer. It is planned the buildings will open in 2019 and 2020.

The Warwick Independent Schools Foundation has spent several years investigating ways of developing King’s High School away from the town centre site it has occupied since it began in 1879.