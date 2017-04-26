Students get OK for end-of-year ball

A UNIVERSITY ball that will see 1,500 current and former Oxford University students descend on Sherbourne Park will take place next month.

The organisers of the Spectrum Ball were given the go ahead by Warwick District Council on Tuesday night for the event on Saturday, 13th May.

There will be two live music stages, dodgems and a Ferris wheel.

The ball starts at 7pm and will finish at 3am. It is described on the event website as a ‘festival of colour and light, with music, food and entertainment to fulfil all your glistening fancies’ and has been organised by the university’s St Anne’s College and St Peter’s College.

There were concerns expressed by village residents about noise while Warwickshire Police also had reservations.

Speaking after the district council approved the premises licence for the ball, John Murphy, chairman of the Joint Parish Council of Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton, said: “This is the biggest event at Sherbourne Park and our past experience of events at Sherbourne Park is that they have been very badly controlled, that is why there has been quite a lot of fuss made by residents.

“I have to say that they seem to come across as very professional organisers who are working hard to get it right.

“That does not take away all the fears, but they have promised us minimal disturbance and the proof will be in the pudding.

“These are big events for the university as they may want to come back so they will want to get it right and if this does go off without too much disturbance then we might use this as a template for future events.”

For more news from across our patch download a copy of the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald HERE