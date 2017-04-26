Salford Priors church targeted by lead theives

Parishioners at a Salford church have been left devastated after criminals stole £20,000 of lead from the roof of the building earlier this month.

The theft, at the Grade I listed St Matthew’s Church, is believed to have occurred overnight on 12/13th April, with around a third of the roof covering from the south side of the building removed in the attack.

Church administrator, Roger Huggins, said: “We’ve only just refurbished the interior in the south side of the church, but luckily the damage was spotted and we’ve manged to get a tarpaulin up to make the roof watertight.

“Everyone is devastated by what has happened, it’s unfortunate that people feel they have to do this, it’s very upsetting.

“I think there have been more and more of this type of incident recently, maybe because the price of lead has gone up.

“It’ll cost around £20,000 to replace what has been taken and the insurance is only likely to pay around £7,500, so the parish will have to stump up the rest.

“We’re looking to introduce more security measures at St Matthew’s as soon as possible.”

If you have any information about the lead theft at St Matthew’s Church call 101 quoting incident 187 of 13th April.