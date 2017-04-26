Police officer commended for bravery after arresting two armed robbers

POLICE officers, staff, volunteers and members of the public were commended at an awards ceremony in Warwickshire last month.

Among those commended was Sgt Alan Edwards who arrested two men in Stratford-upon-Avon following an armed robbery at a jewellery shop last September.

Sgt Edwards was walking through the town when he noticed two men acting suspiciously. He spoke to them and, intending to search them, took hold of their arms. Both struggled violently and one got away, but the officer managed to restrain the other and arrest him.

The second man was later found hiding in a garden and was also arrested by Sgt Edwards.

Both men were subsequently charged with armed robbery and linked to a number of other similar offences around the country.

Sgt Edwards was commended for his bravery, courage and quick thinking.