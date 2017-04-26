Woman injured as car hit tree

A WOMAN has been taken to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire after a car left the road and hit a tree.

It happened at about 7.15pm on Tuesday evening near to The White House on Burton Hills Road, Burton Dassett.

An ambulance and a paramedic area support officer were sent to the scene.

The driver, a man said to be in his 30s, was out of the vehicle and uninjured, but his front seat passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was complaining of back and abdominal pain.

She was put in a neck collar and on spinal board before being taken to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When crews arrived they found a car that had left the road, struck a tree and come to rest back on the carriageway, it had suffered significant front end damage with debris across the road.”