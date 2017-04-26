Stratford’s Grosvenor Hotel sold for undisclosed sum

JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group has sold the Best Western Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon to Bright Hotels Limited for an undisclosed sum.

The property is a Grade II listed building comprising 73 en-suite guest bedrooms, five meeting and conference rooms, a restaurant with lounge, bar and drawing room and onsite parking for 50 vehicles. The hotel, on the Warwick Road, is a short walk from Stratford-upon-Avon’s town centre.

Gavin Wright, director, JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group said: “We received significant interest in this asset due to its sought-after location. Since the property came to the market we conducted numerous viewings and received multiple bids.”