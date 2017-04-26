Stratford duo impress at Duston Triathlon

TWO Stratford–upon-Avon triathletes produced sterling results in face of strong competition at the Duston Triathlon in Northampton last weekend.

James Purdy finished in 35th overall place and Richard Eden finished at 248th out of 301 finishers and second place in his age group.

Purdy had a fast race and maintained his strong results, being placed 35th out of 310 finishers.

A strong swim followed by fast transitions on to the hilly bike leg, before transition two into the run.

Purdy battled on through a slight cramp and finished strongly in 1.05, just ten minutes behind the winner.

Eden had a great event and came in second in his age group. A steady swim followed by a good transition to bike helped.

He found the hills challenging, but still managed an average speed of 15.8 mph before transition two and the final three-mile run to finish in 1.32, which was good enough for a podium finish in second place for his age group.