Heroic efforts from local marathon runners

STRATFORD-upon-Avon mum Tamsin Richards completed the London Marathon in aid of Evelina London Children’s Hospital at the weekend, raising more than £6,000.

Tamsin chose to support the Children’s Hospital as her daughter Charlotte, who suffers from juvenile idiopathic arthritis, is a patient there.

Tamsin said: “The whole team at Evelina have made a huge difference to Charlotte’s care, and I can’t tell you how much we appreciate this support.

“We’ve seen first-hand the long hours and hard work the team put in, and whenever Charlotte comes in for an appointment we can see an ophthalmologist, a physiotherapist, a rheumatologist and a specialist nurse, all in one appointment. This is a huge help in terms of lost days at school and work.”

Tamsin completed the course in five hours and 46 minutes.

Full London Marathon round-up in this Thursday’s Herald.