In a slightly strange afternoon that has seen gusts of snow and sudden drops of temperature hit the region, reports are coming in of power cuts hitting isolated spots in the GL56 postal area.

This includes 485 homes in Stretton on Fosse and Compton Scorpion.

Western Power spokesperson Andy Scott said although they did not know what was causing the fault they were hopeful of rectifying the situation by 7pm.

Updates as we have them.