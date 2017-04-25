Olympic hero Skelton proud to receive CBE at Buckingham Palace

SHOWJUMPING legend Nick Skelton was among a host of Olympians honoured at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old, who lives near Alcester, was awarded a CBE by fellow horse rider the Princess Royal.

Skelton became the oldest British Olympic champion in more than a century when he rode Big Star to a dramatic victory in the individual showjumping competition in Rio last summer.

“I feel extremely honoured to receive my CBE today,” said Skelton, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve done for the sport and for the country.”

Chipping Campden’s Matt Gotrel, who won gold with the men’s eight at Rio, was also honoured at the ceremony.

Gotrel, Paul Bennett, Scott Durant, cox Phelan Hill were made MBEs, while crew-mate Lieutenant Pete Reed received an OBE.

Golden couple Laura and Jason Kenny were among other athletes recognised. The duo were handed CBEs for their services to cycling.

