Cracking collection for young hospital patients

OVER 200 chocolate eggs were donated to young patients who were staying on the MacGregor children’s ward at Warwick Hospital over Easter.

They were donated by companies across Stratford, Warwick and Leamington which are clients of Quattro Recruitment in Leamington.

Quattro also made donations of £250 and £250 to the charity Molly Olly’s Wishes.

Director of commercial recruitment at Quattro Recruitment Ltd Dawn Walker said: “We have had a great reception from local companies to help with this amazing cause, which I’m sure is very close to people’s hearts in Warwick and Leamington.”

The companies who donated eggs were:

Corstorphine & Wright, Warwick; Crosslands Occupational Health, Stratford-upon-Avon; Sig Roofspace in Alcester, Face 2 Face Contact inStratford-upon-Avon, Fenland RP Ltd, Warwick; Pixel Studios, Warwick; Wanzl, Warwick; Rainbow Care Solutions, Warwick; Absolute Works, Leamington Spa; Codex, Leamington Spa; Ventec, Leamington Spa; A.T Architects, Leamington Spa; West Atlantic Cargo Airlines, Baginton; Wren Nursery, Stoneleigh; Trinity Fire & Security, Honiley; Abbott, Stratford-upon-Avon; AC Lloyd, Warwick; Mencap, Warwick; 247 Exhibitions, Hatton; Bishops Tachbrook Primary School; Freight Transport Association, Cubbington; Sodexo Motivation Solutions Ltd, Warwick; and Consumer Insight, Warwick.