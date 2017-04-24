Adams delighted as Stratford Town celebrate another record-breaking season

A DRAB draw with Dorchester Town could not take the smile off Carl Adams’ face as Stratford Town celebrated another record-breaking season on Saturday.

Dan Summerfield’s late strike earned Town a 1-1 draw and the goal also saw Town finish a record-high 14th in the Evo-Stik Southern League – a full five places above last season’s effort.

“It was a poor game, but that shouldn’t take the gloss of what has been a tremendous season for us,” said the Town boss, who has worked wonders on a limited budget at the DCS Stadium.

“Dorchester came to get a point and they succeeded in doing just that so fair play to them.

“We were just flat after so many games recently. It would have been nice to sign off with a win but we couldn’t quite manage it.

“Over the season as a whole I’ve been really pleased with how we’ve performed. For a club of our stature to finish 14th in as tough a league as this is a superb effort from everyone involved.

“We’ve improved from last season and I’m really proud of how we are progressing.”