Grants will open up the great outdoors

A CHARITY is launching a new outdoor project to help disabled people to enjoy outdoor activities.

ILEAP, which is based at Redhill Christian centre off the A46 near Snitterfield, is putting together the Free Rangers.

They will offer activities such as bushskills, woodcraft, archery, shelter building, cooking, orienteering, navigation skills, camping, and all things outdoors.

It will be funded using a £2,090 from the National Lottery’s Awards for All scheme and £2,000 from the Youell Family Fund, through the Heart of England Community Foundation.

ILEAP manager, Pete Bazeley, said: “Our Free Rangers will provide our members with the opportunity to enjoy and experience the great outdoors.

“The funding will enable the charity to purchase equipment and employ specialist staff to deliver exciting and challenging skills.

“It is an exciting new project and ticks all the boxes, it will not only give people the chance to learn new skills and have fun, but will also enable some of the most vulnerable and isolated members of the community to try something different and challenging that will help to raise confidence and build self-esteem.”

Free Ranger co-ordinator, Mark Kirby, added: “The activities we are planning will be challenging, relaxed and fun, taking confidence, self-esteem and teamwork to a new level.

“We have planned various exciting activities that our members will take part in and they will learn new skills that will promote their independence.

“Think a mix of adrenalin-fuelled Bear Grylls and Ray Mears type activities set against a backdrop of rolling countryside, wood glades, meandering streams and quaint countryside.”

The Free Rangers hosted their first session on Saturday, 8th April, and is initially available for young men, aged 14 years and over with additional needs.

Sessions will run once a month on a Saturday afternoon, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, with additional sessions subject to demand.

To find out more call ILEAP on 01789 260644, or see www.ileap.co.uk

ILEAP was established in 1996 as the Stratford Summer Activities Project for Disabled Children.