Weekend football round-up

RACING Club Warwick moved a step closer to FA Cup qualification following a 2-0 victory over Heather St Johns at Townsend Meadow on Saturday.

Wade Malley put the Racers ahead in the seventh minute and Martin Hutchcox made sure of the three points with the second six minutes from time.

Southam United‘s miserable season continued as they were thumped 6-0 at Cadbury Athletic.

Dean Lea (2), Dayle Kenny, Tony Herbert, Brett Fellows and Jevaughni Robinson were the men on target.

Matthew Dorgan and Daniel Ludlow both scored as Studley secured a 2-1 victory at Uttoxeter Town. The three points sees Studley climb three places up to 15th.

Littleton went down to their fourth successive defeat as they were edged out 2-1 at Coventry Copsewood.