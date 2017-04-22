Summerfield strikes to earn Town a point on final day

DAN Summerfield struck a late equaliser as Stratford Town concluded their season with a 1-1 draw against Dorchester Town at the DCS Stadium.

The versatile defender’s goal ensures Town finish a record-high 14th in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division – a full five places above last season’s effort.

Saturday’s result was also a perfect one for the visitors, who needed a point to guarantee Premier Division survival.

The game was a dire, but feisty affair, which only burst into life in the closing stages.

Dorchester eventually broke the deadlock in the 80th minute, when David Jerrard pounced on a defensive mix-up between George Forsyth and goalkeeper Niall Cooper.

Jerrard still had work to do, but he kept his cool from a narrow angle to send the visiting fans into hysterics.

Dorchester’s safety looked assured, but the drama did not end there.

With a minute to go of normal time, newly-crowned player of the year Will Grocott produced a cross that was bundled home by Summerfield at the second attempt.

The equaliser set up a tense finale in added time, which saw Stratford substitute Simeon Tulloch sent off after retaliating in a scuffle with Tom Blair.

But Dorchester managed to hold on for the point they needed, while Stratford, despite being far from their best on the day, can look back on another season of huge progress under manager Carl Adams.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, James Fry (c), Daniel Summerfield, George Forsyth, Guy Clark, Wayne Thomas, Ben Stephens (Barry Fitzharris 65), Will Grocott, Mike Taylor, Jamie Spencer (Edwin Ahenkorah 78), Justin Marsden (Simeon Tulloch 65). Subs not used: Scott Martin, Dylan Parker.

Dorchester Town: Shane Murphy, Jason Brookes (Ollie Davies 71), Neil Martin, Ollie Griggs, Nathan Walker (c), Gary Bowles, Tom Blair, Jake Mawford, Phil Ormrod, David Jerrard, Jordan Williams. Subs not used: Sol Ayunga, Billy Mitchell, Owen Nicholson.

Full match report in next week’s Herald.