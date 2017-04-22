Storming Strumpet looks set for Stratford success

As the 2017 season gathers pace, Stratford hosts the first of its Sunday meetings this weekend against the backdrop of a continuing surge in racecourse attendances across the country, writes David Hucker.

Figures released this week by The Racecourse Association show that the sport enjoyed a bumper Easter weekend, with near record attendances at racecourses across the four day period from 14th-17th April.

Total attendance was 93,235 across the 20 meetings over the four days, including Stratford on Easter Saturday, an increase of 99 per cent on the 2016 figure of 46,934 and the highest since Good Friday racing was introduced in 2014.

It was just short of the 93,395 record for the period in 2011 (19 meetings) when Easter fell exceptionally late and over the final day of the jumps season at Sandown Park.

Highlight of this Sunday’s seven-race card, which gets underway at 2,00pm, is the £12,000 totepoolliveinfo.com Visit For Racing Results ‘Confined’ Handicap Chase in which Storming Strumpet makes a quick reappearance after finishing third at Cheltenham on Thursday.

Being 10lbs out of the handicap at Cheltenham, she ran off a rating of 122 compared to 112 on Sunday. Just touched off on her previous run at Leicester, she should open her account here if recovering from her recent exertions.

Blandfords Gunner is slowly dropping down the weights and would be in with a good chance should Storming Strumpet not run up to her best.

Eight line up for the opening toteplacepot Six Places In Six Races Handicap Chase over three and a half miles with the weights headed by Mister Dick, who is making his first appearance since finishing runner-up at Ludlow in November.

He looks to have a stiff task here and preference is for Taunton winner Jack Snipe, trained by Jeremy Scott, who will need to overcome a 12lb rise in the weights, but will have his burden reduced by the claim of Robert Hawker.

Honkytonktennessee showed much improved form on his debut for Dan Skelton and will be fancied to follow up his Huntingdon chase win in the totepool Racecourse Debit Card Betting Available Handicap Hurdle.

He receives weight from Shoofly Milly, who made all the running to win at Exeter, but springtime could be bringing out the best in her and she has every chance of scoring again and completing a double for the Scott stable.

Skelton should get a winner at his local track with the consistent Thisonetime, who won a bumper at Warwick in January 2016 when trained by John Quinn, and will be looking for his first win over hurdles at the fifth attempt in the totequadpot Insure Your Placepot Last Four Novices’ Hurdle.

The danger looks to be dual winner Gray Day who, although beaten a long way at Sedgefield on his last run, should appreciate the better ground on Sunday.

Elysian Prince is seeking back-to-back course wins in the @totepoolracing For Live Racing News Novices’ Handicap Hurdle and, although he won well in the end last Saturday, he looked at one stage as if he wasn’t going to put his best foot forward when his jockey asked him to go and win the race.

The handicapper hasn’t been too harsh on Elysian Prince, however, only putting him up 3lbs for that success and he may have most to fear from Worcester scorer The Way You Dance, whose trainer Neil Mulholland has sent out nine winners in the past fortnight.

Deise Vu is another winner from last Saturday looking for a follow-up win in the Collect totepool Winnings At Betfred Shops Novices’ Handicap Chase, although he could find top-weight Baraza a tough nut to crack.

The totepool Betting On All UK Racing ‘Grassroots’ Hunter’ Chase brings the curtain down on the afternoon and, in an open-looking contest, Bound For Glory and Presentandcorrect could fight out the finish.