‘RADA urged me to pursue a different career’ – Antony Sher

STRATFORD-based actor Sir Antony Sher has become the latest name joining the list of luminaries to receive the prestigious Pragnell Prize.

Sher, who gave the main speech at this afternoon’s annual Shakespeare Birthday Luncheon at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, spoke exclusively to the Herald about his life and career, as well as his reaction to the latest honour.

The two-time Laurence Olivier Award winner and four-time nominee has strong and affectionate ties to Stratford having joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1982 and toured in many roles, as well as appearing on film and TV. He is also a prolific writer and painter.

But it’s with a tinge of sadness as he spoke of his realisation today that King Lear would be the last of his Shakespeare roles, intending instead to dedicate more time to his other passions for writing and painting.

“Shakespeare wrote three great parts for older actors – Lear, Prospero and Falstaff and I’ve done them so I’m not quite sure what’s left.

“It makes me feel sad that Lear was my last Shakespeare role. But how lucky was I to play so many of the great roles. I’m very very lucky. It had to come to an end I suppose,” he said.

“There are parts that I wish I’d played but it’s too late now. If I was a young man again I would love to play Hamlet. I’m certainly not going to play the first 70-year-old Hamlet. But, with a glint in his eye, he added: “Then again, if Glenda Jackson can play King Lear then who knows. Maybe anything’s possible.”

And he revives the iconic role this time next year when he takes Lear to New York.

He said: “The first part I played at the RSC was the fool in King Lear in 1982 with Michael Gambon playing Lear so it’s come full circle with me now me having played Lear and there’s something very satisfying about that. I’m really looking forward to New York but it’s going to be quite strange doing it again after a year.”

With the Royal Shakespeare Company, Sir Antony Sher’s macabre, spider-like depiction of Richard III won him a Laurence Olivier Award. Since then he has played the lead in such productions as Tamburlaine, Cyrano de Bergerac, Stanley and Macbeth. He received his second Laurence Olivier Award for his performance of Shylock in The Merchant of Venice.

But if Sher had heeded some early advice it could have been all so very different. In one of his first auditions he was soundly rejected at RADA. (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.)

He recalls: “RADA had different letters that they would send out and mine was clearly the worst you could receive because it basically said: ‘Not only have you failed the audition, not only do we not want you to try again but we urge you to consider a different career.’ Clearly this was the letter they sent to people who they really felt were making a big mistake and they had to try and ‘save.’ It was very shocking at the time.”

In both our interview and in his speech at the luncheon Sher paid a touching tribute to his partner of 30 years, RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran.

“My greatest inspiration is my partner Greg Doran because I’m so lucky that he’s both my partner but he’s also a great Shakespearean.

“I always felt disadvantaged with Shakespeare because I come from South Africa and was brought up with hardly any Shakespeare at all, so coming to the RSC and meeting those great people who knew about Shakespeare – I’ve now been at the RSC for about 35 years – and then ending up being married to a great Shakespearean, has been a fantastic thing for me,” he said.

The Pragnell Award is given by Stratford’s luxury jeweller to those who have made an outstanding and often life-long contribution to the works of Shakespeare.

Of the honour, he said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next Pragnell Prize recipient. I looked it up this morning and was amazed to find that it started in 1990 when Peggy Ashcroft was the first person to get it. The list is extraordinary – Peter Brook, Trevor Nunn, Ian McKellen, Harriet Walter, Kenneth Branagh, I mean I’m really thrilled to be joining that list.”

Read the interview in full in Thursday’s Herald – where he talks about the recent death of his sister; throwing plates in anger at home; what advice he would give his younger self; why he never reads reviews; and how he believes being in three minority groups – Jewish, gay and a white south African – have been positive influences in his life.

For luncheon coverage and photos visit here