Shakespeare Lunch is served

More than 400 guests enjoyed this year’s Shakespeare Birthday Luncheon.

In a change of venue from previous years, it was hosted by The Crowne Plaza in Stratford-upon-Avon and organised by Alan Haigh.

The main event was the presentation of the Pragnell Prize, recognising an outstanding contribution to Shakespeare’s legacy, accepted by actor Sir Antony Sher.

The luncheon, which is supported by the Stratford Herald, was compered by television presenter Quentin Willson.

