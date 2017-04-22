Road closures in place for Shakespeare Celebrations

THE following roads will be closed during the Shakespeare parade and celebrations today, Saturday.

Hard road closures in force from 7.30am to 1.30pm in the following streets along the main Parade route:

Chapel Street, Church Street, Waterside, Sheep Street, Bridge Street, Wood Street, Henley Street, High Street, Church Street, Union Street, Southern Lane and Old Town.

Rolling Road Closures for Chestnut Walk, and College Street.

From 7am until 5pm, road closures remain in place in Henley Street for street entertainment which is being coordinated by Sophie Clausen at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

Barriers will be in place in all main streets, but there are designated crossing points which are clearly marked and will be under the control of official crossing marshals.