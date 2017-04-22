Shakespeare Celebrations BLOG

We’ve be posting updates throughout the day as Stratford-upon-Avon celebrates its most famous son, William Shakespeare…

1.10PM: We’re signing off now – don’t forget to pick up a copy of next Thursday’s Herald for many more pictures and reports from today.

12.05PM: Acrobatic theatre company, Mimbre, are performing the first of two performances of their Wondrous Strange show. Get yourself down to Bancroft Gardens NOW! If you miss it they’ll be back on the open-air stage at 2.30pm.

11.50AM: Harvard House on High Street is now open to the public, take the rare chance to have a look around Stratford’s oldest town house and discover its connections with the famous American university. Entry is FREE!

11.45AM: Get yourself up to Shakespeare’s Birthplace on Henley Street where the larger-than-life American circus owner and showman Barnum, who has an audacious plan to ship Shakespeare’s Birthplace to his museum of curiosities in New York, is about to introduce his performers.

10.45AM: Pictures from this morning’s parade:

Shakespeare Celebrations, Stratford-upon-Avon, 2017 1 of 9

10.30AM: The Reverend Patrick Taylor is out in town today. Tomorrow his Holy Trinity Church will host the annual Shakespeare Service at 11.15am. He says: “Whilst there isn’t a special anniversary to celebrate this year, the service will nevertheless be very relevant to current affairs.”

10.05AM: Bennet Carr, head master at KES, whose students are in the parade, told us earlier: “It is with great pride that the school can look back on a tradition which remains the focal point for the town’s Shakespeare Celebrations.”

10AM: Get your flags ready, the parade is now underway!

9.55AM: The West Midlands Fire Service Band are entertaining the assembling crowds at the top of Bridge Street, ahead of the traditional procession which gets underway in a few moments.

9.50AM: Mayor Juliet Short says: “We can’t live up to last year’s celebrations, they were a one-off and it has never been the town council’s intention to do that, but there’s loads of fantastic activities going on and we’re planning something very different for 2018.”

9.45AM: Get your hands on one of the sonnet scrolls that are being handed out – some of them contain great prizes!!

9.40AM: Joe Baconnet, director of Stratforward, is enjoying his first Shakespeare Celebrations, and has just told us: “I’m very much looking forward to it. I just want to see and understand how it works and what impact it has on the town, and to really understand the potential. From a commercial perspective, it’s an opportunity for Stratford to put itself in the spotlight.”

9.30AM: There will also be live music, poetry reading aboard the chain ferry across the Avon all day by RSC actors.

9.50AM: Mayor Juliet Short says: “We can’t live up to last year’s celebrations, they were a one-off and it has never been the town council’s intention to do that, but there’s loads of fantastic activities going on and we’re planning something very different for 2018.”

9.20AM: At 12noon Herald editor, Amanda Chalmers, will speak exclusively to this year’s Pragnell Prize winner, actor Sir Antony Sher.. Full interview in Thursday’s Herald.

9.15AM: Don’t miss the free, family-friendly programme will run from 12noon to 4pm in Henley Street, outside Shakespeare’s Birthplace, with plenty of opportunities to join in and take part in circus skills workshops.

9.10AM: Town clerk, Sarah Summers, who heads up the team that organises the celebrations, tell us: “We’ve been planning in earnest for the Birthday Celebrations since January, and for next year’s we’ll be starting literally the day after this year’s ends because we’re changing the format for 2018.”

9.05AM: One for the stattos amongst us – this year is the 453rd year side our Will was born and 401 years since he died.

9AM: Welcome to the Herald’s live coverage of this year’s Shakespeare Celebrations.

The celebrations officially get underway from 9.30am.

They are led by Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council and Stratford-on-Avon District Council but also supported by organisations including Holy Trinity Church, KES, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall, the Shakespeare Birthday Company, Stratforward BID and Stratford-upon-Avon Town Trust.

Pick up this week’s Herald for our four-page guide to what’s on in Stratford throughout the day. You can buy a copy in Sainsburys, WHSmith, M&S, Jack’s Corner on Waterside, and all newsagents across the town.